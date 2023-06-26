‘We’re all here in our own individual lives’: Augusta celebrates Pride

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a loud time in downtown Augusta on Saturday as Augusta Pride held its annual parade and festival.

A record 16,000 people showed up to celebrate over the weekend. The celebration took place just days before a ban of gender affirming healthcare for minors goes into effect in Georgia.

“We just want to love each other,” Richard Howard said. “Like, love is love, we just want to be who we are, regardless of what everyone else thinks.”

Everyone attending lives to the beat of their own drum.

“We’re all here in our own individual lives,” Howard said. “No one else understands your perspective. No one else understands your struggles. But in the end, it’s your life.”

It’s a life worth celebrating even in the face of adversity.

“There are still kids and adults that think that they should die tonight and rather than be out and open,” James Mintz, Augusta Pride Treasurer, said.

It’s that reality that makes the Augusta Pride Festival even more important.

“We want to have the resources available so that when you do come out and you’re feeling comfortable and happy in your community,” Mintz said.

For so many, finding a community is often the hardest.

“We are definitely underrepresented,” Lindsey Grater with the Equality Clinic of Augusta said. “And we’re the minority in the area so it’s incredibly important that we show our support.”

The support at Augusta Pride is loud.

“I love the fact that I can have the same amount of fun here, even in a place where you wouldn’t traditionally think that oh, there’s a very vivid and eclectic community as well,” Grater said.

In 2022, Augusta Pride organizers said they had a 1.3 billion dollar impact on the city.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.