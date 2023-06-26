Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case

Deputy Arrington Mursier
Deputy Arrington Mursier(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy has been arrested after being accused of bringing contraband into the jail.

According to officials, Deputy Arrington Mursier was involved in bringing contraband into the jail on Saturday.

During the investigation, investigators determined that probable cause existed to charge Mursier with possession of Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute Schedule I narcotic, and violation of oath by public officer.

Mursier was arrested on Monday and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Mursier began his employment with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on June 11, 2022.

He was assigned to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and was terminated on Monday.

No other information is available at this time.

This isn’t the first time a Richmond County deputy was arrested in a contraband case. On June 5, Deputy Demondre Mahoney was involved with bringing contraband into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

On April 10, Deputy Deborah Griffin and Deputy Ellis Belton were involved with bringing contraband into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power lines
Multiple people without power in the CSRA
Live performances include CeeLo Green, Goodie Mob and more
Augusta Juneteenth performances rescheduled for today
Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
Investigation launched after body run over at shooting scene
Traffic Light
Truck brings down communication lines in Aiken
South Carolina Highway Patrol
I-20 accident causes 6 exits of traffic, unknown injuries

Latest News

Georgia Bureau of Investigation
23-year-old mom killed in Wilkes County shooting
Hunger doesn’t take a summer break, so schools keep serving
Checking out the course for this year’s Palmetto Amateur
What the Tech: App of the Day, Autio