Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy has been arrested after being accused of bringing contraband into the jail.

According to officials, Deputy Arrington Mursier was involved in bringing contraband into the jail on Saturday.

During the investigation, investigators determined that probable cause existed to charge Mursier with possession of Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute Schedule I narcotic, and violation of oath by public officer.

Mursier was arrested on Monday and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Mursier began his employment with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on June 11, 2022.

He was assigned to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and was terminated on Monday.

No other information is available at this time.

This isn’t the first time a Richmond County deputy was arrested in a contraband case. On June 5, Deputy Demondre Mahoney was involved with bringing contraband into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

On April 10, Deputy Deborah Griffin and Deputy Ellis Belton were involved with bringing contraband into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

