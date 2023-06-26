Multiple people without power in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Multiple people are without power early Monday morning in the CSRA as strong winds hit the area.

Georgia Power is reporting 40 outages in the area with more than 400 people affected.

And more than 800 Jefferson Energy Cooperative customers are without power.

Across the river in South Carolina, 112 Dominion Energy customers are without power.

