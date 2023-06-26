Submit Photos/Videos
From mud to poop, filthy aftermath lingers after flooding

By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recovery efforts continue after last week’s flash flooding in Augusta.

At one home, a dark line of dirt shows how high the water rose above the baseboards.

The south Augusta area suffered the brunt of the damage, ranging from clogged storm drains to spilled sewage and sinkholes caused by collapsed utility pipes. Then heavy wind knocked out power to many customers on Sunday night.

MORE | Staying safe on the river after a storm

Homes were badly damaged on Yates Drive when floodwaters rose as a deluge fell on soil that was already saturated by a week of rain.

Many homeowners had to get out of their homes and stay elsewhere, and the Red Cross was offering help.

Homeowners on Monday were still cleaning up after the heavy rainfall, especially overnight Thursday. At least one resident on Monday was in the process of throwing out most of his furniture.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Audrey Dickherber is in south Augusta talking to people who’ve lost almost everything to flooding, Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

Augusta officials said the rain maxed out the storm drainage system, causing what they called “localized flooding.”

Also maxed out were the sanitary sewers – where the bad stuff goes when you flush your toilet.

During heavy rainfall, stormwater flows in through cracked pipes and other entrances like manholes, causing the sewage-laden water to spew out elsewhere.

MORE | Latest forecast from News 12 First Alert team

Among the major spills was one at the sewage treatment plant at 1820 Doug Barnard Parkway. The stormwater invading the sewage system exceeded the pumping capacity at the sewage plant, causing an overflow of 538,589 gallons, affecting Butler Creek.

Other major spills included:

  • 37,800 gallons of contaminated water from a manhole at 2722 Mike Padgett Highway
  • 28,960 gallons of contaminated water from a manhole at 1625 Doug Barnard Parkway
  • 10,650 gallons of contaminated water from a manhole at Argonne Drive and Catalina Drive

Minor sewage overflows were from manholes and cleanouts on June 22-24 at :

  • 3306 and 3312 Tobin St.
  • 3101 Wyman St.
  • 2521 Argonne Drive
  • 2101 Virginia Ave.

“Augusta is actively evaluating the wastewater collection system for defects that can allow rainfall inflow and infiltration,” city officials said in a report on the spillage. “We have recently corrected some of these issues and we are developing projects to address other areas which contribute to these types of problems during major rainfall events.”

