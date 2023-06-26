Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man killed by tree was from prominent Atlanta family of architects, developers

‘He will be sorely missed’ | Real estate community ‘devastated’ by George Heery Jr.’s death.
George T. Heery Jr., a beloved Atlanta real estate figure, was killed by a falling tree during a storm.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - George T. Heery Jr., whose tragic death came during Sunday night’s round of violent storms that hit the metro area, came from one of Atlanta’s most recognizable and distinguished families of real estate executives, developers and architects.

Heery, 55, died after being struck by a falling tree in the area of 319 Delmont Drive. Officials said Heery was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Atlanta News First was first on the scene, and nearby residents said Heery was walking his dog when the tree fell.

George Heery Jr. and his brother, Neal Heery, were founding partners of Heery Brothers, a firm that specializes in upscale, intown residential locations, including Buckhead and Sandy Springs. George Heery Jr. was also a founding partner of Atlanta Fine Homes/Sotheby’s International. He was active in organizations such as the Atlanta REALTORS® Association and the Garden Hills Civic Association.

Atlanta Fine Homes/Sotheby’s International announced Heery’s passing on social media.

“There is a sense of shock and profound sadness as we are processing the loss of such a valuable member of our team,” said Jennifer Pino, senior vice president and managing broker at Atlanta Fine Homes/Sothby’s Buckhead office. “George was a founding partner of our company and a wonderful Realtor and friend. George had a servant’s heart and would be the first to help a colleague in need. He enjoyed mentoring newly licensed agents and discussing business strategies. He was an everyday fixture at the office, where agents often sought his counsel.

“He will be sorely missed,” Pino said.

“The Atlanta REALTORS® Association and Atlanta real estate community are devastated over the loss of George Heery, Jr.,” said Michael Fischer, the organization’s president. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his brother and business partner, Neal Heery, and all their family members.”

Heery’s father, George T. Heery Sr., was a prominent figure among a family of Georgia architects. Born in Athens, George T. Heery Sr., according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia, began his career specializing in designing and developing sports facilities. He played a role in designing Atlanta Stadium, later known as Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

In 1966 George T. Heery Sr. formed Heery Associates and Heery Interiors. By 1969 Heery Graphics emerged, and an early 1970s merger with the mechanical, electrical, and structural engineering firm of J. W. Austin was followed, by decade’s end, with the creation of Heery Energy Consultants, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia.

The Atlanta City Council issued a statement saying in part:

Civil engineering and landscape architecture were the focus of Heery Engineering and Land Planning, established in 1982.

In 1986, George T. Heery Sr. sold his interests sold to a British group and reorganized as Heery Architects and Engineers, Heery Engineering, and Heery Program Management. The company was later reorganized as Heery International and participated in Monarch Tower, Turner Field and the Georgia Aquarium.

“George Heery Sr. helped design many historical landmarks in Atlanta and [George] was proud to carry on his family’s legacy,” Pino said. “We will strive to embody his genuine kindness, compassion, and commitment to his family, friends, colleagues and clients.”

George T. Heery Sr. died in Atlanta, on January 21, 2021, at age 93.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power lines
Multiple people without power in the CSRA
Live performances include CeeLo Green, Goodie Mob and more
Augusta Juneteenth performances rescheduled for today
Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
Investigation launched after body run over at shooting scene
Traffic Light
Truck brings down communication lines in Aiken
South Carolina Highway Patrol
I-20 accident causes 6 exits of traffic, unknown injuries

Latest News

Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Artemis I
Aiken company is helping astronauts get to moon and back
After six decades of cutting hair, Ed Vanderhoff has decided to hang up his shears.
After 60 years, North Augusta barber prepares to retire
Ga. farmers struggle to grow crops due to higher rainfall, lack of sun
Ga. farmers struggle amid higher rainfall, lack of sun
Units 1-4 at Plant Vogtle, January 2023.
New reactor at Plant Vogtle hits fresh snag, another delay