Man killed by tree was from prominent Atlanta family of architects, developers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - George T. Heery Jr., whose tragic death came during Sunday night’s round of violent storms that hit the metro area, came from one of Atlanta’s most recognizable and distinguished families of real estate executives, developers and architects.

Heery, 55, died after being struck by a falling tree in the area of 319 Delmont Drive. Officials said Heery was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Atlanta News First was first on the scene, and nearby residents said Heery was walking his dog when the tree fell.

George Heery Jr. and his brother, Neal Heery, were founding partners of Heery Brothers, a firm that specializes in upscale, intown residential locations, including Buckhead and Sandy Springs. George Heery Jr. was also a founding partner of Atlanta Fine Homes/Sotheby’s International. He was active in organizations such as the Atlanta REALTORS® Association and the Garden Hills Civic Association.

Atlanta Fine Homes/Sotheby’s International announced Heery’s passing on social media.

“There is a sense of shock and profound sadness as we are processing the loss of such a valuable member of our team,” said Jennifer Pino, senior vice president and managing broker at Atlanta Fine Homes/Sothby’s Buckhead office. “George was a founding partner of our company and a wonderful Realtor and friend. George had a servant’s heart and would be the first to help a colleague in need. He enjoyed mentoring newly licensed agents and discussing business strategies. He was an everyday fixture at the office, where agents often sought his counsel.

“He will be sorely missed,” Pino said.

“The Atlanta REALTORS® Association and Atlanta real estate community are devastated over the loss of George Heery, Jr.,” said Michael Fischer, the organization’s president. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his brother and business partner, Neal Heery, and all their family members.”

Heery’s father, George T. Heery Sr., was a prominent figure among a family of Georgia architects. Born in Athens, George T. Heery Sr., according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia, began his career specializing in designing and developing sports facilities. He played a role in designing Atlanta Stadium, later known as Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

George Heery He’s dad designed Fulton County stadium and the Georgia Dome…was in the board at Spelman and a lot of other philanthropic endeavors… — Dezzo 👨🏽‍🌾 (@LLouie1385) June 26, 2023

In 1966 George T. Heery Sr. formed Heery Associates and Heery Interiors. By 1969 Heery Graphics emerged, and an early 1970s merger with the mechanical, electrical, and structural engineering firm of J. W. Austin was followed, by decade’s end, with the creation of Heery Energy Consultants, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia.

The Atlanta City Council issued a statement saying in part:

We are deeply saddened to hear about the untimely and tragic loss of George Heery Jr. He made remarkable contributions to our community and left an indelible mark on the real estate industry through his unwavering dedication to his clients. Our thoughts are with his family as they navigate through this profound loss. We are hopeful they will find strength and solace in the cherished memories that they have of George. We send our heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife, Constance, his sons, and Neal, his brother and business partner.

Civil engineering and landscape architecture were the focus of Heery Engineering and Land Planning, established in 1982.

The man killed when a tree fell in yesterday’s storms has been identified as George T. Heery Jr, 55. Such awful news to report. Prayers to his family https://t.co/arptwdR4iG — Karli Barnett (@KarliBarnett) June 26, 2023

In 1986, George T. Heery Sr. sold his interests sold to a British group and reorganized as Heery Architects and Engineers, Heery Engineering, and Heery Program Management. The company was later reorganized as Heery International and participated in Monarch Tower, Turner Field and the Georgia Aquarium.

“George Heery Sr. helped design many historical landmarks in Atlanta and [George] was proud to carry on his family’s legacy,” Pino said. “We will strive to embody his genuine kindness, compassion, and commitment to his family, friends, colleagues and clients.”

George T. Heery Sr. died in Atlanta, on January 21, 2021, at age 93.

