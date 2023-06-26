Investigation launched after body run over at shooting scene

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Newly released records are shedding light on the Augusta Fire Department employee who ran over a shooting victim’s body in May .

It happened May 13 at East Boundary and Sand Bar Ferry Road after gunfire broke out at a motorcycle group’s clubhouse, killing two people .

The body of Germayne Farrell, 51, of Daytona Beach, Fla., was dragged 51 feet and 10 inches by the fire department’s 2008 red Ford Expedition, according to a traffic report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

News 12 has not named the driver, since he has not been charged with a crime.

The driver was put on administrative leave for an investigation, and that leave was extended so the investigation could continue, according to communications between city officials that were obtained under an open records request.

The original leave was May 22 through June 5. Fire Chief Antonio Burden requested an extension to June 20, and the extension was approved according to the documents.

Among the documents was an email from Interim City Administrator Takiyah A. Douse asking Human Resources Director Anita Rookard how often city employees are placed on administrative leave for a month.

“To answer your question, we have not since I have been on staff,” Rookard answered. She said in the email that she’d speak with Burden and recommend that he bring the matter to a resolution.

The original leave request from Burden, also released under an open records request, says the leave was sought for the mental health and well-being of the shift commander who was driving the vehicle.

The follow-up emails between city officials made references to an investigation, which is one of the few confirmations we’ve seen that there is an investigation of the incident.

Officials say while responding to the scene of the intersections of Ellis Street, Prep Phillips Drive, and Sand Bar Ferry Road; the driver was leaving to go to East Boundary at Broad for other injuries. He was traveling north from Ellis Street, crossing through the parking lot of Prep Phillips Drive, when he did not see Farrell lying face down.

“He was clearing the area to get his car out so that emergency vehicles can come in and did not see the individual as he was coming off his path,” Sheriff Richard Roundtree said soon after the incident.

The driver “failed to see” the body at the south edge of the parking lot because “the vehicle hood and fender obscured his vision and he misjudged the location” of the body, according to an incident report.

“We made sure his well-being and emotional well-being was OK, but it was a freak accident and I know how the internet makes it seem horrific, but it was an accident. I feel emotionally for that fire personnel and what they are going through,” Roundtree said.

“Misjudged clearance” is listed as the operator factor on the report.

The driver did not receive a drug test or an alcohol test in response to this incident, according to the accident report.

We reached out to the Augusta Fire Department, and they say they can’t comment at this time.

