I-20 accident causes 6 exits of traffic, unknown injuries

A vehicle accident on I-20, caused traffic for six exits, with unknown injuries, according to officials.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle accident on I-20, caused traffic for six exits, with unknown injuries, according to officials.

North Augusta Public Safety confirms the accident happened on Sunday, around 4:40 p.m., under the Exit 1 bridge on I-20 westbound, backing up traffic to Exit 6.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation map, the accident traffic had cleared by 5:35 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is further handling the accident investigation, authorities say.

