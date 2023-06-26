Submit Photos/Videos
Hunger doesn’t take a summer break, so schools keep serving meals

Summer meals are being served at nine Richmond County schools.
Summer meals are being served at nine Richmond County schools.
By Hallie Turner
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a growing problem with hunger throughout the two-state area, but the Richmond County School System is attacking the problem head-on to make sure no child goes hungry this summer. 

There’s a meal program in place to feed children throughout June. 

Whether they’re in summer school, summer sports practice or just need a meal, kids can get two free hot meals a day with no questions asked at nine Richmond County schools: Bayvale Elementary, Butler High, Diamond Lakes Elementary, Hephzibah Middle School, Josey High, Laney High, Richmond Hill K-8, Warren Road Elementary and Wilkinson Gardens Elementary.

While the school district has been doing this for years, there’s an increase in participation this time.

“I would approximate 30,000 meals served weekly throughout the entire school system with all of the school sites involved and the community participation,” said Dr. Dana Bing, the district’s assistant director of nutrition services.

The summer meals from the school district come to a close this Friday.

Also offering meals for kids this summer break is the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta. The YMCA meals are offered through the Summer Food Service Program in partnership with Bright From the Start in Georgia and the South Carolina Department of Education.

About 3,000 to 4,000 bags every day are being provided daily to children at YMCA locations and partner sites across Burke, Columbia, McDuffie, Jefferson and Richmond counties in Georgia and Aiken and Barnwell counties in South Carolina.

View all locations and mealtimes at https://thefamilyy.org/food-program.

Across the Savannah River, Aiken County Public Schools is offering a summer meal program for kids through this week and then July 10-14.

Breakfast is offered from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and Lunch is offered between 10:30 a.m. at 12:30 p.m. at Aiken High School, Belvedere Elementary, Graniteville Elementary, Redcliffe Elementary, and Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary.

Adults are welcome to eat with their children for $3.10 for breakfast or $4.85 for lunch.

Golden Harvest Food Bank says hunger is becoming a bigger problem that’s grown even since a few weeks ago.

“There was sort of a plateau after the pandemic,” Golden Harvest President and CEO Amy Breitman said in May. “But I think now, with the prices of things, we’re really seeing an increase across our 25 counties.”

