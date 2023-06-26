Ga. leaders denounce antisemitic demonstrations

MACON, Ga. - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other leaders from the state condemned two neo-Nazi demonstrations that took place outside synagogues in Macon and near Atlanta on Friday and Saturday.

“There is absolutely no place for this hate and antisemitism in our state. I share in the outrage over this shameful act and stand with Georgians everywhere in condemning it,” the Republican tweeted Sunday morning. “We remain vigilant in the face of these disgusting acts of bigotry.”

EDITOR’S NOTE:

WRDW.com is not showing images of the Nazi flag displayed by the protesters.

A group of about a dozen neo-Nazi extremists waving swastika flags and displaying antisemitic propaganda gathered in front of an East Cobb synagogue during services Saturday.

County officials identified “these individuals as part of a small group that travel around the country in order to spread their hateful message,” the Chabad of Cobb County said.

“We are working closely with Cobb County officials and the Police Department to ensure the security and safety of our campus. There is no threat whatsoever at this time,” the statement read.

On Friday, the Warner Robins Police Department said fliers and packages were found in the town.

Similar fliers and packages have been found throughout metro Atlanta in 2023. Flyers have been found in Athens, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Roswell, and Atlanta. They were also found earlier in the week in Marietta.

Photos shared by a viewer show a group of people holding signs with hateful messages, and some with Nazi flags. Counter-protesters also attended.

There was an outpouring of support for the Jewish community after the incident/

“Obviously seeing that imagery was very shocking and very upsetting,” Rabbi Ephraim Silverman said. “Anger, a lot of hurt, lot of pain, the idea that in 2023 in the United States we can still have that imagery outside of a synagogue.”

The Anti-Defamation League Southeast said in Georgia antisemitic incidents increased 60% from 2021 to 2022.

According to the organization, many of those incidents are driven by groups like the one in Cobb County.

“I feel tremendous sorrow that our communities had to feel and experience that kind of hate, it’s completely unacceptable,” Eytan Davidson, regional director for ADL Southeast, said. “But I’d like people to be encouraged by the responses of neighbors and leaders who came out and condemned these hateful actions.”

Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is Jewish, was among those reacting.

“Georgia’s Jewish community will never be intimidated by anti-Semitism,” he said.

“As symbols of genocide were paraded in front of synagogues, we continue to stand strong, proud, and unbowed. All Georgians are united in our rejection of bigotry and hate.”

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock tweeted on Saturday:

“Yesterday we saw antisemitism on display in Macon, and now in metro Atlanta. This has got to stop. Praying for our Jewish community in Georgia and beyond. We must all raise our voices loudly against this vile hate.”

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr issued a statement on Twitter.

“The antisemitic acts that have recently taken place in Cobb County, Macon and Warner Robins are inexcusable,” he said. “Their intimidation tactics will not work and must be condemned. We stand strong with our Jewish friends and neighbors against these continued expressions of hate.”

A push to define anti-semitism in Georgia law stalled this past legislative session. House Bill 30 was sponsored by state Rep. Esther Panitch, the chamber’s only Jewish legislator.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.