Ga. gas prices drop, S.C. prices rise over the past week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the past week, Georgia’s average gas price dropped, while South Carolina’s price increased, according to AAA.

Georgia’s price decreased three cents over the past week, making the average price per gallon $3.27, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average decreased one cent making the price $3.28.

Georgia’s average gas price is 30 cents below the national average, AAA says.

Meanwhile, the average gas price in South Carolina increased six cents over the past week to the price of $3.21, according to AAA. Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas price average stayed the same price at $3.23.

AAA says, South Carolina’s gas average is 36 cents below the national average.

According to AAA, the national average gas price is currently at $3.57, one cent from last week’s price.

