Eagles, Silver Bluff’s Tarron Jackson returns kids camp

Tarron Jackson camp
Tarron Jackson camp(Staff)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s less than 50 days until NFL preseason kicks off. Silver Bluff grad Tarron Jackson is marking down the days until the Eagles start the trek back to the Super Bowl, meanwhile kids in Jackson’s hometown were counting down until his Saturday morning camp.

80 kids hit the Bulldog grass, with big hopes and dreams of one day being Tarron Jackson, who is currently a defensive end for the Eagles.

“Everything that we do around here we’re trying to create memories and so whether that’s memories for ourselves, or as memories that we’re passing on to others, we hope that these memories will give these kids an impression and in one day they’ll be able to put on that silver and blue uniform and be in the same position one day,” said Head Coach De’Angelo Bryant.

Jackson said while his roots make him from Silver Bluff, the community is what keeps him coming back. “I can honestly say that this town has been with me since day one. I still had people reaching out giving me words of wisdom, keeping my head even through injuries and everything. So I’ve always got love from this community to the coaching staff.”

There was scrimmages, drills and pizza, paired with a piece of advice Jackson hopes the young footballers will take with them.

“Finish finish finish. Because in life, you got to finish through everything that you do. You’re gonna have the ups, you have the downs, but you got to stay through it, stay throughout it throughout it all and just finish through, finish everything that you start.”

