Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front moves in late Monday bringing scattered thunderstorms late in the day into Monday night. A few of those storms may be on the strong side, so that will be something to keep an eye on. The front could pass through during the hottest part of the day when highs will be in the middle 90s, so a few of those storms may be strong to severe in the afternoon and evening.

Monday - Partly sunny, breezy and hot with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index 98 to 100 degrees. Winds from the southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Monday night - Scattered showers and storms possible. 40% chance for rain with lows near 70 degrees. Winds out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

Tuesday through Friday look dry with highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances look to return for the weekend as humidity increases. Keep it here for the latest updates!

