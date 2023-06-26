Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Rain chances return Monday. High moving up in the 90s this week.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front moves in late Monday bringing scattered thunderstorms late in the day into Monday night. A few of those storms may be on the strong side, so that will be something to keep an eye on. The front could pass through during the hottest part of the day when highs will be in the middle 90s, so a few of those storms may be strong to severe in the afternoon and evening.

Monday - Partly sunny, breezy and hot with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index 98 to 100 degrees. Winds from the southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Monday night - Scattered showers and storms possible. 40% chance for rain with lows near 70 degrees. Winds out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

Tuesday through Friday look dry with highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances look to return for the weekend as humidity increases. Keep it here for the latest updates!

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Light
Truck brings down communication lines on Whiskey Rd. and East Gate Dr.
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
Augusta engineering speaks on sinkhole problems in Woodlakes neighborhood
Augusta engineering speaks on sinkhole problems
Live performances include CeeLo Green, Goodie Mob and more
Augusta Juneteenth performances rescheduled for Monday, June 26th
McCormick County Sheriff's Office
McCormick County deputy released from hospital after officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Severe Outlook Today
Sct. Storms Today, Hot and Summer Like
HEAVY RAIN POSIBLE MONDAY
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
First Alert Forecast for Sunday, 6/25/2023 with Meteorologist Chris Still
6/25/2023 Sunday Morning Weather Update
First Alert Forecast for Sunday, 6/25/2023 with Meteorologist Chris Still
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still