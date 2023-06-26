Submit Photos/Videos
Checking out the course for this year’s Palmetto Amateur

The Palmetto Amateur is at the Woodside/Reserve course in Aiken.
The Palmetto Amateur is at the Woodside/Reserve course in Aiken.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Palmetto Amateur, which features some of the best in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, has descended upon Aiken.

It’s at the Woodside/Reserve course – a different spot than its usual host course, the Palmetto Golf Club.

Organizers invite the top 100 in the World Amateur rankings, the top 15 in the 2022 Palmetto Amateur and past champions.

News 12 went on Monday to check out the course and learn the additional changes coming from the tournament director.

Mon day was qualifying day, with the intention of getting the field down to 78 golfers.

