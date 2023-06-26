Checking out the course for this year’s Palmetto Amateur

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Palmetto Amateur, which features some of the best in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, has descended upon Aiken.

It’s at the Woodside/Reserve course – a different spot than its usual host course, the Palmetto Golf Club.

Organizers invite the top 100 in the World Amateur rankings, the top 15 in the 2022 Palmetto Amateur and past champions.

News 12 went on Monday to check out the course and learn the additional changes coming from the tournament director.

Mon day was qualifying day, with the intention of getting the field down to 78 golfers.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.