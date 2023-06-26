Augusta Juneteenth performances rescheduled for Monday, June 26th

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Band of Brothers confirms their 2023 rescheduled Juneteenth performances will happen Monday night on the Common, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Originally, Augusta’s 7th annual Juneteenth was supposed to host live performances throughout their celebration on June 19th, but fears over heavy rain forecasts pushed these to a later date.

This still didn’t stop families and a record number of vendors from celebrating till the festivities closed around 9 p.m. last Monday.

It’s the first year the Band of Brothers are receiving city funding to support this local event in the form of $20,000 plus $3,500 for security fees.

When News 12 caught up with media representative of the Band of Brothers, Chavis Lawrence, he explained the event closed down, “For safety reasons. Because you don’t know at any given time what mother nature is going to do.” He continued, “When you’re dealing with major recording artists or major musical artists, you have to see what their schedule is, see what the city’s venue availability is and just make it all make sense.”

Lawrence also emphasized that a good portion of the city’s $20,000 funding is be used to bring in bigger acts to draw in bigger crowds this year.

They now say the live performances will take place Monday night on June 26th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Their lineup for tomorrow includes Goodie Mob, April Sample + Phaze 360, Mulah DaVinci, Tara & the Snacks, and Drumma SC.

A promotional poster for the event, which you can also find on their website, includes CeeLo Green in the background.

When we asked about the famous singer-songwriter also being a part of the performances tomorrow, Chavis Lawrence said, “All signs point to yes.”

