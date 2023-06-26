Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Atlanta airport reporting dozens of flight cancellations, delays

File - Flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
File - Flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of flight cancellations and delays are being reported Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

As of 10 a.m., 109 flights were canceled while 203 were delayed, according to FlightAware.com.

If you’re traveling Monday morning, check on your flight status with your airline carrier before heading to the airport.

Atlanta News First is working to find out what’s causing all of these delays and cancellations and we will provide updates as soon as we hear from airport officials.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power lines
Multiple people without power in the CSRA
Traffic Light
Truck brings down communication lines in Aiken
Live performances include CeeLo Green, Goodie Mob and more
Augusta Juneteenth performances rescheduled for today
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
A Walmart shopper helped return $2,000 they found left in a shopping cart.
Good Samaritan returns $2,000 found left behind in Walmart shopping cart

Latest News

Power lines
Multiple people without power in the CSRA
Chabad of Cobb
Ga. leaders denounce antisemitic demonstrations
Live performances include CeeLo Green, Goodie Mob and more
Augusta Juneteenth performances rescheduled for today
South Carolina Highway Patrol
I-20 accident causes 6 exits of traffic, unknown injuries