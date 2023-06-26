3 dead after plane crash in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people were killed in a plane crash near the Claxton-Evans County Airport.

According to the Evans County Sheriff’s Office, the plane was reported missing around 12:30 a.m. Deputies rushed to the airport and started searching around the airport after learning the plane had gone missing. Other agencies also helped in the search.

The plane was found around 5 a.m. Monday.

According to Flight Aware, the flight was tracked for three minutes on Sunday around lunchtime. The plant left from Reidsville and went on a six-mile flight to Claxton.

WTOC has been in contact with emergency officials and a family member of one of the three people killed, his name is Bobby Smith. Family say he was a flight instructor out of Tattnall County.

Tattnall Emergency Services Director Walt Rogers worked with Smith and one other person who was on that plane often. He says a number of people learned how to fly planes from them.

“It will be a large loss for this community as they have a thriving training program going on at the airport. They worked well with the community. Both of them were good men and they always have a smile. They will be greatly missed,” Rogers said.

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration are going to try and figure out what could have caused the crash.

A young man said he wouldn’t be the pilot he is today without Smith’s help.

