23-year-old mom killed in Wilkes County shooting

Two people were shot over the weekend in the Whitehall area, according to Wilkes County Emergency Services.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were shot over the weekend in Wilkes County, one of them fatally, according to authorities.

Deondra Barksdale, 23, was killed, according to the agency, which described her as a mother, daughter sister and friend.

Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about shots being fired at the WD Liquor Store at 204 Whitehall St.

When deputies arrived, they discovered two women had been shot. 

The other victim was injured and taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a confrontation had begun between a group of people when someone began firing toward the crowd gathered around the store, according to the GBI.  

A man was also injured in the altercation, according to authorities.

“A young mother, daughter sister and friend gone too soon,” Wilkes County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post. “We also send our prayers for healing to the others that were injured, a female by gunfire and a gentleman by altercation.”

The GBI is assisting the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office and continues to conduct interviews regarding this investigation.

