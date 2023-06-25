Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday was the 37th consecutive day with below average temperatures at Augusta Regional Airport and Sunday will likely make 38.

Sunday will be a dry day through the afternoon hours, but a weakening disturbance to our northwest will pass through Sunday evening and could spark a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into very early Monday morning.

Sunshine returns for the majority of Monday, but a cold front moves in late in the day bringing scattered thunderstorms late in the day into Monday night. A few of those storms may be on the strong side, so that will be something to keep an eye on.

Mainly dry weather returns Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, as slightly cooler and less humid weather returns in the wake of the front. Moisture returns with above average temperatures Friday into next weekend with a slight chance of late day storms each day.

Sunday - Mostly sunny and seasonably hot. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night - Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after sunset. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds from the southwest 3 to 7 mph.

Monday - Partly sunny, breezy and hot with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index 98 to 100 degrees. Winds from the southwest 10 to 15 mph.

A cold front approaches the area Monday bringing the next real chance of rain this upcoming week. The front could pass through during the hottest part of the day when highs will be in the middle 90s, so a few of those storms may be strong to severe in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday through Thursday look dry with highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies.

Tracking The Tropics

We are tracking one tropical storm in the Atlantic. As of Saturday evening Bret was a remnant area of low pressure in the Caribbean.

In Bret’s wake, we have Tropical Storm Cindy. Cindy is forecasted to briefly strengthen into a stronger tropical storm before weakening into a tropical depression by the middle of next week, as it travels northeast through the Atlantic passing between the Bahamas and Bermuda by the middle of next week. Neither storm poses a threat to the U.S. mainland. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

