Richmond County deputies search for missing 79-year-old with dementia

Lina Scarbrough
Lina Scarbrough(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in search for a missing 79-year-old woman.

Linda Scarbrough was last seen on the 2000 block of Algernon Circle around 9 a.m. Friday wearing unknown clothing.

Scarbrough suffers from dementia and arthritis that causes her to need a wheelchair.

She is described as 5 feet tall and 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be endangered.

If anyone has any information on Scarbrough, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

