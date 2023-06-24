Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

McCormick County deputy released from hospital after officer-involved shooting

McCormick County Sheriff's Office
McCormick County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A McCormick County deputy involved in an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead has been released from the hospital, according to authorities.

Investigators say McCormick County deputies responded to 911 calls of a suspicious person around Greenfield Road and Mears Lane. The sheriff’s agency said the calls came in at 7:40 a.m., June 17.

Once deputies arrived, the suspect opened fire at Sgt. Robbie Coker, who shot back.

Sgt. Coker and the suspect were both shot.

The suspect, later identified as Obed Barba, 20, died at the scene. Coker was taken to a hospital.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the shooting.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident or the agency with jurisdiction. SLED says its goal “is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances.”

The incident in McCormick County was the 17th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2023. This is the first officer-involved shooting for the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office this year.

In 2022, there were 32 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office had no officer-involved shootings last year.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Cooper Dickert is now home after a year in the hospital.
After a year in the hospital, baby comes home for the first time
A tree fell on a house on Redd Drive in Augusta as storms brought continued rain to the CSRA.
Floodwaters rise, trees come down as rain keeps falling in CSRA
Michael Searles
Retired AU history professor ‘Cowboy Mike’ dies
From left: Evan Smith, Kendrick Green
2 charged after murder suspect stabbed at Richmond County jail
As the rain came down, a sinkhole opened in the front yard of the Armstrong family in south...
Rain worsens sinkhole in beleaguered Augusta neighborhood

Latest News

South Carolina Democrats held a press call Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of the...
SC Democrats discuss Roe v. Wade overturn one year later
Family honors late son with 6-mile hike in South Carolina
Richmond County deputies search for missing 79-year-old with dementia
Augusta residents react to clogged storm drains amid heavy rain