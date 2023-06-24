Submit Photos/Videos
Lines down on Whiskey Rd. and East Gate Dr., avoid if possible

Traffic Light
Traffic Light(Pixabay)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is warning drivers to avoid a major traffic closure on Whiskey Road and East Gate Drive.

On Saturday just before 2 p.m., the City of Aiken, South Carolina Government Department of Public Safety Facebook page warned that lines are down in the intersection of Whiskey Rd at East Gate Dr.

With this, they say to expect significant traffic delays in both directions and to seek alternate routes of travel until the situation is resolved.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is also showing traffic backups on Whiskey Road as far back as Dougherty Road, all the way to Brookhaven Drive.

While the cause of this accident is still unknown, stick with News 12 as more updates become available.

