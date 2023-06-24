Family honors late son with 6-mile hike in South Carolina

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Luca Raskin died of leukemia in 2020, and his family decided to honor his life in a unique way.

Every year the Raskin family takes a special hike because that was one of their last memories together. The goal is to raise money to fight the disease that took Luca from them.

Luca was a strong kid who climbed high and reached the mountaintops.

“He fought for almost eight months and went through rounds of chemo and a bone marrow transplant,” said Ashley Raskin, Luca’s mom.

Luca’s parents decided they were not going to mourn their son’s life which was cut short after just five years, but they wanted to honor how bold and courageous Luca was with something Luca loved to do- hiking.

Ryan Raskin, Luca’s dad, said: “Climb up with no problems at all. He was really, really a strong kid.”

Luca’s family kicked off the annual Ruck Challenge last year at Stone Mountain. This will be the first time they do it in the CSRA.

“We decided to keep it local and do it at Forks Area Trail System over in Edgefield County, where we’re going to do a 32-pound ruck, basically just over six miles long,” said Ryan.

The ruck is not your standard 5K Ryan says.

“I wanted it to be more of something challenging that everyone is able to do. It will test some people, but it is actually doable,” said Ryan.

It’s $50 to sign up, and everyone who signs up gets a shirt. Those who complete the hike also get a Luca patch.

The hike is Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Forks Area Trail System.

Luca’s family wants everyone to know it’s not too late to sign up. If you’re interested in signing up, visit their website.

