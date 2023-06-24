Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Widely scattered showers and storms have impacted portions of the CSRA this afternoon and evening. The Weather Prediction Center has kept the entire CSRA under a marginal (1/5) for flash flooding issues through Saturday morning. Rain chances look to become more isolated as WE draw closer to midnight.

With high rain chances this week temperatures have remained below average with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. This weekend the upper level cut-off low that brought us extremely wet weather this week is expected to move further to the north and east bringing the rain chances back down and causing the temperatures to return to near seasonal highs.

High temperatures Saturday are expected to be in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies and an isolated chance for a stray storm or shower. Sunday is looking even hotter with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90s. Rainfall chances look to return very late Sunday lasting through Monday as a cold front moves through the region. Highs Monday are forecast to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tracking The Tropics

Turning to the tropics, earlier Monday we had Tropical Depression #3 become Tropical Storm Bret. Bret is the second named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and is expected to maintain its strength as a Tropical Storm as it moves further west. As of now, Bret does not look to bring any impacts to the CSRA and could weaken into tropical depression in the coming days.

Behind Bret, we have Tropical Storm Cindy. Cindy is forecasted to briefly strengthen into a stronger tropical storm before weakening into a tropical depression by next week as it travels into the Atlantic between the Bahamas and Bermuda. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

