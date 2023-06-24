Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday was the 37th consecutive day with below average temperatures at Augusta Regional Airport. That streak may end soon as seasonably hot temperatures build into the CSRA for the first full week of summer. It will be warmer as a result of the area of low pressure that helped bring the heavy rain moving away, bringing much drier and sunnier weather for the weekend lasting through most of the upcoming week. The exception to the dry conditions could be Monday as a cold front moves into the area bringing the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms late Monday along with a low level marginal flood risk (1/5).

Mostly clear skies for your Saturday night with below average overnight lows in the middle 60s. Winds will be west at 1 to 4 mph.

Mainly dry skies continue Sunday, but it will be on the hot side with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 90s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Winds will be out of the west and northwest between 5 to 10 mph.

A cold front approaches the area Monday bringing the next real chance of rain this upcoming week. The front could pass through during the hottest part of the day when highs will be in the middle 90s, so a few of those storms may be strong to severe in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday through Thursday look dry with highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies.

Tracking The Tropics

We are tracking one tropical storm in the Atlantic. As of Saturday evening Bret was a remnant area of low pressure in the Caribbean.

In Bret’s wake, we have Tropical Storm Cindy. Cindy is forecasted to briefly strengthen into a stronger tropical storm before weakening into a tropical depression by the middle of next week, as it travels northeast through the Atlantic passing between the Bahamas and Bermuda by the middle of next week. Neither storm poses a threat to the U.S. mainland. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

