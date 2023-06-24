Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Mostly dry and noticeably warmer this weekend. Rain chances return Monday.
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Saturday forecast for 6/24/2023.
By Chris Still
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday was the 36th consecutive with below average temperatures at Augusta Regional Airport, but that streak may end soon, as seasonably hot temperatures build into the CSRA for the first full week of summer. The main reason it will be warmer is that the area of low pressure that helped bring the heavy rain earlier this week is moving away bringing much drier and sunnier weather for the weekend lasting through most of the upcoming week. The exception to the dry conditions could be Monday as a cold front moves into the area bringing the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms late Monday.

Expect partly sunny and hotter conditions Saturday with highs approaching 90 degrees. A stray shower can not be ruled out in a few spots, but most of us will stay dry. Winds will be from the west to northwest at 7 to 12 mph.

Mostly clear skies continue Saturday night with below average overnight lows in the middle 60s. Winds will be west at 1 to 4 mph.

Mainly dry skies continue Sunday, but it will be on the hot side with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds will be from the west to northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

A cold front approaches the area Monday bringing the real chance of rain of the upcoming week. The front could pass through during the hottest part of the day when highs will be in the middle 90s, so a few of those storms may be strong to severe Saturday afternoon and evening. Keep it here for the latest.

Tracking The Tropics

We are still tracking two tropical storms in the Caribbean Sea. As of Saturday morning Bret was passing just north of Aruba off the northern south America coast and is forecast to dissipate over the next couple of days.

In Bret’s wake, we have Tropical Storm Cindy. Cindy is forecasted to briefly strengthen into a stronger tropical storm before weakening into a tropical depression by the middle of next week, as it travels northeast through the Atlantic passing between the Bahamas and Bermuda by the middle of next week. Neither storm poses a threat to the U.S. mainland. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Cooper Dickert is now home after a year in the hospital.
After a year in the hospital, baby comes home for the first time
A tree fell on a house on Redd Drive in Augusta as storms brought continued rain to the CSRA.
Floodwaters rise, trees come down as rain keeps falling in CSRA
From left: Evan Smith, Kendrick Green
2 charged after murder suspect stabbed at Richmond County jail
Michael Searles
Retired AU history professor ‘Cowboy Mike’ dies
As the rain came down, a sinkhole opened in the front yard of the Armstrong family in south...
Rain worsens sinkhole in beleaguered Augusta neighborhood

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Saturday forecast.
6/24/2023 Saturday AM Weather Update
WEEKEND FORECAST
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Afternoon Planner
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
2 Day Rain Outook
Heating up this weekend. Seasonal highs in the 90s