Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday was the 36th consecutive with below average temperatures at Augusta Regional Airport, but that streak may end soon, as seasonably hot temperatures build into the CSRA for the first full week of summer. The main reason it will be warmer is that the area of low pressure that helped bring the heavy rain earlier this week is moving away bringing much drier and sunnier weather for the weekend lasting through most of the upcoming week. The exception to the dry conditions could be Monday as a cold front moves into the area bringing the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms late Monday.

Expect partly sunny and hotter conditions Saturday with highs approaching 90 degrees. A stray shower can not be ruled out in a few spots, but most of us will stay dry. Winds will be from the west to northwest at 7 to 12 mph.

Mostly clear skies continue Saturday night with below average overnight lows in the middle 60s. Winds will be west at 1 to 4 mph.

Mainly dry skies continue Sunday, but it will be on the hot side with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds will be from the west to northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

A cold front approaches the area Monday bringing the real chance of rain of the upcoming week. The front could pass through during the hottest part of the day when highs will be in the middle 90s, so a few of those storms may be strong to severe Saturday afternoon and evening. Keep it here for the latest.

Tracking The Tropics

We are still tracking two tropical storms in the Caribbean Sea. As of Saturday morning Bret was passing just north of Aruba off the northern south America coast and is forecast to dissipate over the next couple of days.

In Bret’s wake, we have Tropical Storm Cindy. Cindy is forecasted to briefly strengthen into a stronger tropical storm before weakening into a tropical depression by the middle of next week, as it travels northeast through the Atlantic passing between the Bahamas and Bermuda by the middle of next week. Neither storm poses a threat to the U.S. mainland. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

