Augusta residents react to clogged storm drains amid heavy rain

By Sydney Hood
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clogged storm drains are leaving some neighbors in a wet mess.

Friday was a mostly dry day but the flooding issues in Richmond County have not improved.

Sherry Amerson-White lives on Blackberry Lane and is no stranger to storm drain issues.

“The pipes are completely clogged,” said Amerson-White.

She’s talking about the storm drains beside her driveway, leaving a mess for days to come.

MORE | Augusta engineering speaks on sinkhole problems

“We have not been about to clean out all of our animal pens, which are a muddy mess,” said Amerson-White. “The whole bottom of the inside of their pen is soaked.”

It’s too much to keep the ducks in a row, along with the chickens, goats, and cows.

“We have tried to rake some rocks, but all these blocks of wood and these poles are things that we put up to try and divert the water,” said Amerson-White.

Nothing works to keep the water away.

“We’ve just been trying to put band-aids on what we can and it’s going to be at least a week or more before we can,” said Amerson-White.

MORE | Orangeburg officials address raw sewage spewing in yards

It’s only a matter of time before the water comes flowing back in.

Charlotte Percival, who lives on Collierwood Way, said: “I’m thinking ‘Wow is this ever going to quit’. It was downpouring really bad.”

The heavy downpour caused some roadblocks.

“I was just wondering, what was going on and then I got to think well it’s probably got something to do with the rain,” said Percival.

She was right and she is lucky unlike some of her neighbors.

“We still had lots of water but over there they always get the brunt of it,” said Percival. “We’re lucky.”

If you need help, call the Augusta Richmond County Emergency Management Agency at 706-821-1155 or 311 for city assistance like unclogging pipes, and removing trees and debris in the roads.

