VA hospital to hold screening day for help with PTSD

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Post Traumatic Stress Disorder can impact anyone.

When it comes to our veterans, the American Psychological Association says PTSD is more likely to impact women.

We spoke to a local organization helping others speak up for their mental health.

Watha Alston-Hooper is a veteran and the CEO/founder of the Women’s Veteran Organization of the CSRA.

She thinks that bringing awareness to PTSD and mental health is important.

“I believe everyone in my organization has PTSD or some form of it,” said Alston-Hooper.

According to Alston-Hooper, there are at least 100 women in her organization alone.

“Some of them have it to the point where they can’t even leave their home to go find help,” said Alston-Hooper.

She says the amount of people with PTSD has become even worse over the years.

“It’s really an experience. I’ve been watching through the years since 2009,” said Alston-Hooper.

The Veteran Affairs Trauma Clinic offers services to people who are struggling with PTSD or other mental health issues.

Dr. James R. Monroe is a Clinical Psychologist and Program Manager of the Trauma Clinic at Veteran Affairs in Augusta.

“They come for weekly therapy appointments. We also do some evaluations of the disorder to try and figure out the frequency, intensity, and severity of the things that are going on,” said Dr. Monroe.

Mental health conversations are important to have and it is important to seek help.

“There’s still work to be done and there’s still some stigma attached to it in the veteran population,” said Dr. Monroe.

Not only do veterans deal with PTSD but so do other adults and children.

“Life is worth living because you served your country, you did a great job and you’re not alone,” said Alston-Hooper.

The VA hospital is offering a PTSD screening day online on June 27. You can answer five questions to find out what potential assistance you might need through their website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.