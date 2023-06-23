S.C. Supreme Court to hear arguments on abortion law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the question of abortion access in South Carolina will again be in the state Supreme Court’s hands.

It’ll be the second time in eight months that the high court has heard arguments in a challenge to a six-week abortion ban – after striking down the previous law in January.

The question Tuesday will be if this new law is different *enough from the law the court found unconstitutional – for justices to uphold it this time.

Or, perhaps, if a recent change to the court itself – will lead to a different outcome.

In January – the court ruled South Carolina’s previous six-week abortion ban violated the state constitutional right to privacy.

In the months since – the legislature passed a new six-week abortion bill – that the governor signed in May – and that was blocked from being enforced a day later.

In crafting the new law – Republicans made language and definitional changes to the previous one – that don’t alter the core of legislation in a major way.

While those adjustments could seem insignificant – Republicans say they had in mind -- what justices wrote in their five separate opinions – when they voted 3-2 to strike down the former law in January.

“I was involved in this trying very hard to put language in this legislation that responds to the justices’ concerns, hopefully to address some of those concerns so that then we could flip some votes,” said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield.

House Speaker Murrell Smith said: “We again as a body, a legislature, believe that the bill is constitutional and will be declared so by the Supreme Court.”

But attorneys for South Carolina abortion providers counter – the Supreme Court has already ruled a very similar law – violates the state constitutional right to privacy – and the core of the legislation is unchanged.

Both the new law and the old one banned most abortions after around six weeks … with limited exceptions to save the mother’s life … in cases involving fatal fetal anomalies … and for sexual assault victims – though the timeframe in which they are allowed to get an abortion – has been cut down.

“The previous bill, which was already ruled unconstitutional, the exceptions had a 20-week time limit, and that has been reduced in the new bill to 12 weeks. So it is a further, more egregious violation of constitutional rights,” said Kathleen McDaniel, an attorney representing South Carolina abortion providers.

It’s important to note that the Supreme Court itself has also undergone a major change.

The justice who wrote the majority opinion in the January ruling and who had been the only woman on the bench – retired, and the Republican-dominated legislature elected her male replacement earlier this year – forming an all-male bench.

But Republican leaders at the State House are adamant their confidence in this new law – is based on the changes they made to the *language – and not the change to the court.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.