Rideshare law lowers passenger protection insurance by 90%

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Millions of Georgians use rideshare services like Lyft and Uber, making the state one of the major markets for the apps. On July 1, a new law going into effect could impact both rideshare passenger and driver safety.

Jeb Butler, a personal injury law attorney, fights for people who have been hurt in car wrecks. He is concerned about a new law going into effect on July 1, which lowers passenger protection insurance from $1 million to $100,000.

RELATED: New laws that go into effect July 1

“They don’t think about the way this is going to matter for the rest of your life,” he said. “Serious injuries, medical bills, future medical care, pain and suffering, lost wages -- that’s going to eclipse or pass that number 100,000 real quick.”

A spokesperson from Uber shared a statement that celebrated the change.

“Georgia has been the most expensive state in the country to insure for rideshare, leading to higher fees for riders when compared to other major markets... This new change is a welcome step forward in making sure Uber is affordable for Georgia riders.”

Ken Wainwright, President and Founder of Rideshare Union. He partners with local drivers to represent their interests and needs. He said because they don’t have representation, he helps make sure they don’t get taken advantage of.

“This is the way of the future. People can turn on an app, be able to pay their rent, and support their kids,” said Wainwright.

Getting behind the wheel can be lucrative for drivers, but it can also be risky for everyone on board. In 2019, there were 5,890 Uber and Lyft accidents in Georgia. This number is steadily increasing as ridesharing rises in popularity.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.