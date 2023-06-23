Rain worsens sinkhole in beleaguered Augusta neighborhood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Community members living in south Augusta’s Woodlakes neighborhood say the recent string of storms is only making issues in the neighborhood worse.

On Thursday night as the rain came down, a sinkhole opened in the front yard of the Armstrong family.

It’s been a problem for years since an underground water pipe broke, and Vondrea Armstrong thought on Thursday it might happen again. It turns out she was right.

She says like other homeowners in Richmond County, she pays a $6.40 monthly stormwater fee to fix or prevent problems like this.

But every time there’s been an issue in their neighborhood, the answer has always been a temporary fix, she says.

The Armstrongs aren’t alone.

When you drive through the neighborhood, some lawns are decorated with red and yellow flags marking power and water lines. And if you take a step closer, you’ll see some of the yards are caving in.

Over the years, reports that started out with the title “Water Leak” have turned to “Sink Hole/Cave In.”

When we reached out to the city they told us they were not aware of a sinkhole, but reports and videos show otherwise.

Neighbors say they have been begging the city for years to fix the water pipe issue, but they’re not getting anywhere.

Instead, they keep getting the same answer.

“They tell us that they are going to fix it, but they don’t have the money to do so,” said Vondrea Armstrong.

Three main water leaks turned into four sinkhole reports.

“The problem is is that you think the ground is solid, when you look at it, it looks solid. But if you can take, I don’t know a broom handle, which is what 4 or 5 feet long, and it will disappear in the hole. That’s a problem,” said Armstrong.

After countless record requests, phone calls and videos, the engineering department finally spoke out on Wednesday.

“The hole just opens back up, I don’t care how much dirt they put in it, they’ve been here three times to fill the hole. They didn’t tamp it, they you know, give us some grass seeds, some dry hay or whatever you call it. And then it rains again. And we’re right back in the same situation,” said Armstrong.

Leaving the neighborhood with very few options, they are unaware of what to do next.

While everything can’t be fixed in the blink of an eye, we are sitting down with the head of engineering Friday morning to hear how they plan to fix this issue, where the storm fee money is going, and when those who live in Woodlakes can expect change.

