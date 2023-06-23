Pride is more important than ever to organizers of Augusta festival

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the Augusta Pride festival community, Friday starts a weekend-long celebration of love and community – and organizers aren’t letting the rain stop them.

Pride is a celebration of generations of LGBTQI+ people who have fought to live authentically and with equal rights.

Organizers were out Friday morning getting ready for the night and for the weekend ahead.

They have a jam-packed weekend full of events planned, and it all starts Friday night with Beats on Broad at the Augusta Common.

The night will be full of dancing and celebration.

“When we were once discouraged or even arrested for dancing together, be sure to show up and enjoy yourselves with your community,” organizers said on their website.

The Augusta Pride parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade will line up on Jones Street, between 10th and 11th streets, with participants marching on Jones Street, south on 11th Street to Broad Street, east on Broad Street and north on Eighth Street.

Then the festival will continue at the Augusta Common.

Organizers were preparing on June 23, 2023, for the Augusta Pride festival. (WRDW/WAGT)

It’s about pride but also visibility, with the community facing setbacks from “don’t say gay” laws to disputes over trans athletes.

“Today, our Nation faces another inflection point,” President Joe Biden said in a proclamation.

“In 2023 alone, State and local legislatures have already introduced over 600 hateful laws targeting the LGBTQI+ community. Books about LGBTQI+ people are being banned from libraries. Transgender youth in over a dozen States have had their medically necessary health care banned. Homophobic and transphobic vitriol spewed online has spilled over into real life, as armed hate groups intimidate people at Pride marches and drag performances, and threaten doctors’ offices and children’s hospitals that offer care to the LGBTQI+ community.”

For these reasons, organizers feel it’s as important now as ever to show support.

“With all the negativity and uncertainty surrounding our community, it is of utmost importance for us to come together to fly our flags high and show the world that we are your friends, neighbors, coworkers, family and loved ones,” Augusta Pride President Michael Barnard Jenkins said on the Augusta Pride website. “Let’s take the time to celebrate all the progress we have made and all the work still to be done in order to protect our community!”

