Midville men arrested in connection to 14 armed robberies across Georgia

MIDVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Midville men have been arrested in connection to 14 armed robberies across Georgia.

Cordell John Henry Cobb, 22, of Midville, Ga., has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The investigation began on June 14, when the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate an armed robbery that happened at the Gibson Mini Mart in Gibson, Ga.

During the investigation, GBI agents found Cobb entered the Mini-Mart and took an undisclosed amount of money during the incident.

On Friday, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant in the 9000 block of Highway 56 relating to the investigation.

Cobb, along with James R. Davis, 27, of Midville, were taken into custody by Burke County deputies and GBI agents.

Cobb was taken to the McDuffie County Jail, where he is currently being held on charges relating to the Gibson Mini-Mart robbery.

Davis was being held at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and was later transferred to the Ware County Sheriff’s Office for an armed robbery that took place in their jurisdiction.

Cobb and Davis are suspects in at least 14 robberies that have occurred across the state in the last several months, including Bulloch, Chatham, Emanuel, Jenkins, Tift, Ware, and Washington Counties.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office at 706-598-2881 or the GBI’s Thomson Regional Investigative Office at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 800-597-8477.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.