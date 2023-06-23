James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils prepares for their annual summer concert

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - JAMP is the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils.

It’s a year-round program started by the Godfather of Soul’s Family Foundation that teaches kids all about music.

They’re getting ready for this year’s summer concert.

They’re singing. They’re dancing, and they’re feeling good.

“I’ve always wanted to be a singer since I was like very young young and I’m like ‘Oh wow perfect timing’ because my Aunt is friends to Mrs. Deanna so she was like ‘I know how much you want to be a singer so I’ll just put you in this camp’,” said Alaina Preston, a backup singer in the group. “Next thing you know I’m here and I’ve been here for three years.”

“I’m a very big James Brown fan,” said Antonio Gray, the lead singer of JAMP. “I didn’t know I was going to join JAMP, but my mom just put me in here I want to be here longer until I turn 85!”

It was started by James Brown’s daughter, Deanna Brown Thomas, to spread his love of music to local kids.

“My father was very interested in kids learning music. It was what saved his life,” said Thomas. “My father said, ‘You will make a miracle happen when you put an instrument in a child’s hand.’”

Preston is proof of that.

“I didn’t know I could do all this stuff and now I know how to play different instruments like piano, drums, bongos,” said Preston.

They’re learning from maestros, like Lorenzo Robinson, who also learned from the program.

“I started JAMP when I was in middle school, so I was around 12 or 13,″ said Robinson. “From there I went through the program from middle school till I graduated high school then I came back throughout my college career. Then after I graduated college, I came back to start teaching during the summer time.”

He came back to teach because he says it’s more than just a music program.

“A lot of life lessons were taught to me and opportunities were given to me that I would’ve never have gotten if it wasn’t for this program,” said Robinson.

Thomas said it’s what her father would’ve wanted.

“I think that he would see himself in these young kids because it was music that saved his life,” said Thomas. “God gave him a gift, a gift of music, and that gift still continues to give through these kids.”

These pupils will put on a concert for the public, and the setlist contains a mix of James Brown classics, covers of other songs, and even an original they have been working on.

The show is on July 14 at 6 p.m. at the Augusta History Museum and it is free to attend.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.