Former Georgia Bulldog lives out baseball dream with GreenJackets

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every kid who picks up a baseball bat or a glove dreams of one day being able to play in the big leagues.

In order to get there, you’ve got to go through the minors, and the University of Georgia Alum Cory Acton is living out that dream, playing for the Augusta GreenJackets.

“I think it just feels like home. I feel like the fans at UGA were amazing, and here at the GreenJackets are amazing,” said Acton.

The Braves drafted Acton out of the University of Georgia in the ninth round of the 2022 MLB draft.

“Going to Georgia last year, playing in Atlanta in front of the Georgia crowd, I think it was a great opportunity for me to get drafted by the Braves,” he said.

Since arriving in Augusta, Acton has been consistent up at the plate, and dependable out in the field, playing multiple infield positions, and even spending some time in the outfield.

Cody Gabella, GreenJackets manager, said: “He’s a great kid to have on the team. Great teammate. He comes in a bust his butt every day. He follows the development plan and he’s a gritty gamer and he really knows how to play the game the right way and it’s just great to have him here.”

Making it to the majors is easier said than done, but so far Acton has made quite an impression on his teammates and his coaching staff.

Acton said” “Pro ball is a little different than college, in terms of failure and the amount of talent you see each and every day.”

Gabella said: “It’s a different workout setting. You know, we come to the field every day, we work out on days and have full practice on days where we do play at night. So, he’s adjusted to that really well.”

It helps to adjust to the competition when you get the chance to play against a familiar face.

Will Childers, Mudcats pitcher, UGA teammate, and Evans native, said: “Man, he’s a great dude, great teammate, an absolute gamer. Super lucky to call him a friend. A great baseball player and even a better person, so for him to be here also has been pretty special.”

Acton said: “I was new at UGA and he was one of the first guys to really make me feel at home. He made me feel welcomed, and he’s been a great friend ever since.”

And having a bunch of Georgia Bulldogs fans in the stands on a nightly basis isn’t too bad either.

“I thought it was super cool that we got to have a UGA Day. I really got to rep the “G” underneath my jersey. So, it was a good opportunity, and it’s good having people on your side,” said Acton.

The GreenJackets are continuing their road trip against the Delmarva Shorebirds. This one was tight down the stretch.

