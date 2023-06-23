Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Floodwaters rise, trees come down as rain keeps falling in CSRA

By Staff reports
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the ground saturated after a week of rain – including a heavy storm overnight – flooding reports are pouring in from across the CSRA.

In Aiken County, Ascauga Lake Road was closed to Ridge Road for a time on Friday morning, but the water eventually receded.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Many reports came in from south Augusta, where flooding is a problem year after year.

A mother said the flooding was so bad on Gates Drive, her son and daughter-in-law had to evacuate their house.

Flooding was also reported in the Miles Park neighborhood south of Bobby Jones Expressway and east of Peach Orchard Road.

A retention pond overflowed near Spirit Creek, according to neighbors there.

A retention pond overflowed near Spirit Creek, neighbors said.
A retention pond overflowed near Spirit Creek, neighbors said.(Contributed)

Near the Blackberry Creek Mini Farm off just west of Mike Padgett Highway near McBean, clogged drainage pipes in ditches flooded out a roadway, making it impossible to navigate without a four-wheel drive, the farm’s owners said.

Flooded drainage ditch at Blackberry Creek Mini-Fram.
Flooded drainage ditch at Blackberry Creek Mini-Fram.(Contributed)

A tree fell on a house on Redd Drive in Augusta, as often happens when rain turns firm soil into mud and takes a toll on trunks that may already be weak.

A tree fell on a house on Redd Drive in Augusta as storms brought continued rain to the CSRA.
A tree fell on a house on Redd Drive in Augusta as storms brought continued rain to the CSRA.(Contributed)

And in the Woodlake neighborhood, a sinkhole opened up in a yard where a water pipe caved in years ago. This has been an ongoing problem for Vondrea Armstrong and her family.

Augusta crews were making repairs Friday at 1940 Kings Grant Drive, where a culvert overtopped and washed out the roadside.

On the other side of the Savannah River, U.S. 1 had to be closed for a time in Leesville for crews to clean up the mud-covered roadway after overnight flooding.

Nashville Social Club in Carson City is going to celebrate its one-year anniversary in July.
Nashville Social Club in Carson City is going to celebrate its one-year anniversary in July.(kolo)

In much of the Augusta area, even minor flooding can be a major problem.

An inch of standing water is all it takes to make your car float.

“People definitely should expect for low-lying areas for their car to either get submerged, which creates a real emergent situation, or their car to float away off the road,” said Truck Carlson with Savannah River Keeper.

Storms blew through the Augusta area on the evening of June 22, 2023.
Storms blew through the Augusta area on the evening of June 22, 2023.(Contributed)

According to First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding, people who live in flood-prone areas can prepare by having sandbags or gravel to line doorways.

Hannah-Harding says if you’re driving in those heavily flooded areas “turn around, don’t drown.”

“Never try to drive through flood waters because you don’t know what’s beneath them. The road could be completely washed out there could be electricity flowing through that water,” he said.

Storms blew through the Augusta area on the evening of June 22, 2023.
Storms blew through the Augusta area on the evening of June 22, 2023.(Contributed)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Cooper Dickert is now home after a year in the hospital.
After a year in the hospital, baby comes home for the first time
From left: Evan Smith, Kendrick Green
2 charged after murder suspect stabbed at Richmond County jail
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
ATV accident kills 15-year-old boy from Jackson
Rigoberto Fortin Padilla
Murder suspect arrested 3 months after Augusta shooting
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

KC-135 Stratotanker from 134th Air Refueling Wing. Source: USAF
Augusta flyover to mark 100th year of aerial refueling
The raccoon was captured by Columbia County Animal Services and tested positive for rabies.
7th local raccoon tests positive for rabies
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
Rapper Quando Rondo jailed on drug, gang charges in Georgia
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for June 23