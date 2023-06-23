Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Flash flood risk through Friday. Drier and warmer this weekend.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Storm chances will remain elevated as an upper-level low sits over Georgia. The low will continue to pinwheel showers and storms on and off through Friday afternoon, some of which could be on the stronger side. Any slow-moving storms may warrant a flash flood warning so the Weather Prediction Center has kept the entire CSRA under a marginal (1/5) to slight risk (2/5) for flash flooding issues through Friday afternoon.

In total some locations could receive up to 4 inches or even 5 inches of rainfall by Saturday night. The forecasted rainfall range across the region is 2″- 4″ with a few spots that receive back-to-back storms getting more. If you’re in an area that floods easily make sure all drains are clear so the water has a place to go, check yard drains and street drains. Multiple locations saw a couple of inches of rainfall Thursday night as storms dumped torrential rainfall for hours.

With high rain chances this week temperatures have remained below average with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. This weekend the cut-off low is expected to move further to the north and east bringing the rain chances back down and causing the temperatures to return to near seasonal highs. Friday’s high temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-80s.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

