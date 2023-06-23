Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Carjackers arrested after shooting, killing victim trying to escape, police say

Detectives identified one of the suspects involved as 20-year-old Daniel Robinson.
Detectives identified one of the suspects involved as 20-year-old Daniel Robinson.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Tennessee man has died days after being shot in an attempted carjacking.

Memphis police said the situation started when two men armed with guns and wearing ski masks crashed a stolen car last weekend.

The men then approached a vehicle with two people inside and attempted to carjack them.

As the driver attempted to drive away, one of the men fired a gun, striking the driver.

Officers said the suspects then ran away and ended up stealing another vehicle nearby before leaving the area.

According to police, the injured driver was transported to the hospital that day in critical condition but died on Friday.

Detectives identified the suspects as 20-year-old Daniel Robinson and 17-year-old Tayshun Wooten.

Memphis police said they were able to track the suspects down and take them into custody.

Robinson and Wooten are facing charges that include carjacking and first-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Cooper Dickert is now home after a year in the hospital.
After a year in the hospital, baby comes home for the first time
From left: Evan Smith, Kendrick Green
2 charged after murder suspect stabbed at Richmond County jail
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
ATV accident kills 15-year-old boy from Jackson
Rigoberto Fortin Padilla
Murder suspect arrested 3 months after Augusta shooting
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Riverview park Activities Center in North Augusta on...
DeSantis draws a crowd at North Augusta campaign event

Latest News

VA hospital to hold screening day for PTSD help
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference, Friday, June 16, 2023, in...
Attorney general denies whistleblower claims of interference in Hunter Biden investigation
Department of Veterans Affairs
VA hospital to hold screening day for help with PTSD
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Wagner leader calls for rebellion against Russian defense chief; Kremlin orders his arrest
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
Titan implosion has searchers hunting for clues, officials grappling with complex investigation