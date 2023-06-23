Augusta University history professor dies, officials confirm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University officials have confirmed the death of a retired history professor known as “Cowboy Mike”.

Michael Searles retired from Augusta University in 2012, but stayed as an emeritus faculty member.

Searles was known for his dedication to education students and the public about the Western experiences of Black cowboys and buffalo soldiers.

He was known around Augusta University’s campus for his signature cowboy hat, boots, and other cowboy attire.

“As I acquired chaps, Western clothing, spurs and cowboy boots, I needed a name. Cowboy Mike was an easy transition. As I began to wear regular cowboy clothes, boots and hat, folks began to call me Cowboy Mike. I even have my own wooden nickel,” said Searles in an interview with HistoryNet .

After Searles retired, he wrote for a Burke County newspaper, “The True Citizen”.

