Aiken company is helping astronauts get to moon and back

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the successful launch of Artemis 1 at the end of last year, NASA is on track to return to the moon over the next several missions.

And one local company is helping with the missions.

Bruce Ogilvie is the commercial leader at AGY, which has been in Aiken since 1960 and has been making high-end fiberglass ever since. AGY is the first step in a long process of turning raw materials into something that will protect humans in space and astronauts like Reid Wiseman.

Wiseman is commander of the Artemis 2 mission that will launch late next year. “We’re gonna orbit around the Earth, go to the moon, then come back,” Wiseman said.

MADE IN AIKEN:

This isn’t the first time for a piece of Aiken County to go into space. Plutonium from the Savannah River Site powered spacecraft like Voyager 1 and 2 and at least a dozen other missions. You can see the full exhibit on the SRS contribution to space exploration at the SRS museum in Aiken.

And it’s AGY’s glass fibers that will keep him and the rest of the crew safe during re-entry.

NASA enginer Stu McClung says it’s like surfing except instead of balancing a board with the energy of the waves, the Orion capsule is balancing speed and heat. As the capsule is slowing down, it generates heat on the bottom of the heat shield.

The bottom surface of the heat shield will see temperatures of 3,000 to 4,000 degrees.

It takes a lot of testing to make fibers that will withstand that.

“It’s a tough business to be in, but we’re a global leader in it,” Ogilvie said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.