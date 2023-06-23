Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken company is helping astronauts get to moon and back

By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the successful launch of Artemis 1 at the end of last year, NASA is on track to return to the moon over the next several missions.

And one local company is helping with the missions.

MORE | Augusta flyover to mark 100th year of aerial refueling

Bruce Ogilvie is the commercial leader at AGY, which has been in Aiken since 1960 and has been making high-end fiberglass ever since. AGY is the first step in a long process of turning raw materials into something that will protect humans in space and astronauts like Reid Wiseman.

Wiseman is commander of the Artemis 2 mission that will launch late next year. “We’re gonna orbit around the Earth, go to the moon, then come back,” Wiseman said.

MADE IN AIKEN:

  • This isn’t the first time for a piece of Aiken County to go into space. Plutonium from the Savannah River Site powered spacecraft like Voyager 1 and 2 and at least a dozen other missions. You can see the full exhibit on the SRS contribution to space exploration at the SRS museum in Aiken.

And it’s AGY’s glass fibers that will keep him and the rest of the crew safe during re-entry.

NASA enginer Stu McClung says it’s like surfing except instead of balancing a board with the energy of the waves, the Orion capsule is balancing speed and heat. As the capsule is slowing down, it generates heat on the bottom of the heat shield.

MORE | Georgia Power initiative aims to recruit K-12 students for careers

The bottom surface of the heat shield will see temperatures of 3,000 to 4,000 degrees.

It takes a lot of testing to make fibers that will withstand that.

“It’s a tough business to be in, but we’re a global leader in it,” Ogilvie said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Cooper Dickert is now home after a year in the hospital.
After a year in the hospital, baby comes home for the first time
From left: Evan Smith, Kendrick Green
2 charged after murder suspect stabbed at Richmond County jail
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
ATV accident kills 15-year-old boy from Jackson
Rigoberto Fortin Padilla
Murder suspect arrested 3 months after Augusta shooting
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

After six decades of cutting hair, Ed Vanderhoff has decided to hang up his shears.
After 60 years, North Augusta barber prepares to retire
Longtime North Augusta barber prepares to retire
The stage was being set on June 23, 2023, for the Augusta Pride festival.
Pride is more important than ever to organizers of Augusta festival
As the rain came down, a sinkhole opened in the front yard of the Armstrong family in south...
Rain worsens sinkhole in beleaguered Augusta neighborhood