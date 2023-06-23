After 60 years, North Augusta barber prepares to retire

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After six decades of cutting hair, Ed Vanderhoff has decided to hang up his shears.

Vanderhoff opened Ed’s Barber Shop, 300 West Ave., about 25 years ago.

He’s made a lot of friends ever since.

“The people I’ve met in the 25 years I’ve had my shop here, you know, you can take time and you can talk with them,” Vanderhoff said.

Before he opened his own place, Vanderhoff cut hair at Fort Gordon, where he didn’t get to have as many conversations.

“When you’re cutting at Fort Gordon, there’s no conversation; the drill sergeant’s gotta get them out,” Vanderhoff said. “You’re cutting hair up there in five minutes. Down here in the civilian world, it could be anywhere 20 minutes to half an hour.”

Over the past 25 years, Vanderhoff has enjoyed having extra time with his customers.

“That’s what I’m gonna miss, hanging out with the guys,” he said.

His customers say they’re going to miss him.

“It’s hard to find someone you have faith in to cut your hair,” says Dan Fiske, who stopped by Ed’s Barber Shop for one last haircut.

Fiske found Vanderhoff about eight years ago, and he’s been coming regularly ever since.

“I think he’s done great, or I wouldn’t be here. That’s quite simple,” he said.

Fiske says old school barbers are hard to come by. He’s going to miss Vanderhoff.

“It’s gonna be a little hard to find someone that can take his place,” Fiske said.

Vanderhoff says the shop will close at the end of the month.

“It’s hard to find somebody to send them to, because all the people I’ve dealt with are either retired or passed on,” he said.

As he prepares to retire, he looks forward to traveling and spending time with his family.

