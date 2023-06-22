Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: Changes coming to Amazon Prime Day

Blue stickers on Amazon deliveries are announcing Prime Days will be July 11 and 12.
Blue stickers on Amazon deliveries are announcing Prime Days will be July 11 and 12.(Image: Amazon)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Amazon Prime Days have been scheduled.

If you’ve received an Amazon order in the past few days, you got a heads-up.

Blue stickers on Amazon deliveries are announcing Prime Days will be July 11 and 12.

Every year Amazon holds this huge mid-summer sales event. In this year’s marketing campaign, Amazon introduces a new program for its millions of Prime members; shop somewhere else for the same deals if not better.

MORE | What the Tech: How to save your phone if dropped in water

Amazon calls it “Buy with Prime”. Allowing its Prime members to shop on other brand websites and paying with their Amazon account.

Amazon is handling the delivery and returns. Since it already does that for many of the brands, there will be no difference to the shopper.

Prices may not be the same on the brand’s website and on Amazon.com, so you may want to check both to see which has the lowest price.

MORE | What the Tech: How to cut back on subscriptions

Some Prime Day deals have already dropped, mostly on Amazon devices such as the Kindle, Fire TVs, Ring cameras, and Alexa devices. Amazon uses Prime Days to entice people to pay the $140 a year for a Prime membership.

That’s something the Federal Trade Commission is looking into as it is suing Amazon for quote ‘manipulative tactics’ to enroll users in the Prime membership.

The FTC accuses Amazon of tricking and trapping people into subscriptions without their consent and making it difficult to cancel their Prime memberships.

The FTC is asking anyone who’s had trouble canceling a Prime subscription or if they were signed up without consent or permission to contact and report the incident at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Cooper Dickert is now home after a year in the hospital.
After a year in the hospital, baby comes home for the first time
From left: Ike Lang, Vinston Jameer Moultrie, Kenneth Maurice Williams
3 murder suspects arrested in 2 separate Augusta killings
Sandra Dales, Augustan sentenced for killing her husband
Augustan sentenced for killing husband, burying body in yard
Alvin George Percival, 68.
Man arrested in DUI crash that killed Hephzibah woman
Judge Randall Hall sentenced Sias to three years in prison.
Ex-Commissioner Sammie Sias sentenced to 3 years in federal prison

Latest News

Carletta Young, 32, was charged with domestic violence and arson 2nd degree, according to the...
Barnwell County man accused of arson, domestic violence
Augusta University Health
Hearing to focus on AU Health’s merger with Wellstar
A 13-year-old girl was shot at this Walmart in Aiken.
From raffles to fashion, support flows for Walmart shooting victim
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque Fry at...
DeSantis picks up S.C. endorsements ahead of North Augusta visit