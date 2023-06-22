Submit Photos/Videos
Waynesboro officer accused of abuse of a minor

Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Waynesboro officer has been fired after being accused of abuse of minor children.

On June 11, the Waynesboro Police Department was made aware by Officer Christopher Rosier of allegations of domestic issues made by a minor child in the home.

The Waynesboro Police Department reviewed a copy of the report filed that stated there was no visible evidence of abuse. They were later advised there were further allegations of abuse of the minor children in the family home.

MORE | Teenager arrested in Augusta robbery of mail carrier

Rosier is no longer employed by the Waynesboro Police Department as of June 15.

“We hold each of our team members to a high moral and ethical standard that should be exemplified on and off duty,” said the Waynesboro Police Department in a Facebook post.

