Warnock pushes mental health help for young people

Sen. Raphael Warnock delivers a message on the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Sen. Raphael Warnock delivers a message on the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sen. Raphael Warnock is working to improve the mental health of students by adding more mental health professionals in schools.

The Georgia Democrat is reintroducing the bill called the Assist Act, which would add professionals in schools and substance use disorder professionals on campus paid for under Medicaid.

Warnock introduced the bill last year, but it stalled on Capitol Hill.

With no Republican co-sponsors as of now, it’s unclear whether this renewed effort will end differently.

“Children are dealing with a whole range of pressures that my generation didn’t know quite frankly and we got to provide the resources to meet this moment,” Warnock said.

The legislation is sitting in the Senate Finance Committee awaiting approval before it heads to the Senate floor for a vote. There is companion legislation in the House.

