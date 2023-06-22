Teenager arrested in Augusta robbery of mail carrier

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this month, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua E. Turner was arrested Saturday, according to jail records.

The robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. June 4 in the 400 block of Carmell Circle at the Rocky Creek Mobile Home Park, according to authorities.

A postal employee was delivering mail when an unknown male approached and asked if she had picked up his outgoing mail from Experian, according to deputies.

The postal employee said she was there to pick up mail but would see if the mail was still in the box.

After checking and not seeing the mail in question, the robber left the scene.

A few moments later, an unknown male wearing red shorts, a red hoodie and a ski mask approached the postal employee with a knife pointed to her chest, according to deputies.

Deputies said he demanded she give him the keys or he’d kill her.

The postal worker did as she was told and ran away toward North Leg Road.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says this case has possible connections to the Burke County area.

