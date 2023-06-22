Rooted Coffee opens new location at Evans Towne Center

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about the growth developers hope to bring to the Evans Town Center area.

On Thursday, two new businesses held a soft opening to get their operations started.

Rooted Coffee and Alumni Cookie Dough are serving up a variety of ice cream, cookie dough, coffee, smoothies, and sandwiches for their soft opening.

The owners say it was a perfect match, to get your caffeine and a sweet treat, all without having to leave the building.

Even though this was a soft opening, many people were already out getting a taste and enjoying the new options.

“It’s been a lot of fun. We are so excited,” said co-creator Allison Cocher.

The grand opening is next Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and they’ll be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.