From raffles to fashion, support flows for Walmart shooting victim

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken community continues to show support for the 13-year-old girl who was shot in a Walmart earlier this month .

Daniella Sanchez is joining in.

The owner of the Mumz Helping Handz cleaning service says the only way that she could think to help is by holding a raffle through her business.

With tickets priced at $5 each, all proceeds will go directly to the Rickard family. The winner of the June 30 drawing will get a free house cleaning.

“A tragic event happened in our community that is not only frightening to us all because we all have said it could never be our town,” she said on Facebook.

She says that she wants to do her part to help Adhton’s family so that they are not as worried about finances as they deal with this tragic event.

Businesses and other members of the community have come together in force to show support for Ashton and her family.

For example, the owner of Soulshine Yoga and Wellness hosted “Cards for Ashton,” giving people the chance to either make a greeting card for the girl or even leave a note.

An 11-year-old is trying to help the family with medical costs by selling bracelets .

And Vikki’s Boutique held a “Fashion for Ashton” event.

A blood drive was even held over the weekend in her honor,

After undergoing several surgeries, Ashton has left the hospital to continue her recovery at home from the June 7 shooting at a Walmart on Whiskey Road .

