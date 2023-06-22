One-Tank Trip: Find out where Cabbage Patch Kids come from

CLEVELAND, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Tank Trips is back, and this week we went to Cleveland, Ga., to find out where Cabbage Patch Kids come from.

BabyLand General Hospital is a hospital like no other.

“You know, it’s kind of like a Georgia, north Georgia classic,” said Isaac Fleischer, who is visiting the hospital for the third time.

“Mother Cabbage in labor, all staff code green,” could be heard over the loudspeaker.

Mother Cabbage is the mother of all Cabbage Patch Kids. A few dozen people gathered around to watch her give birth to another baby.

The ultrasound showed a happy, healthy baby girl.

Nurse Easton gave Mother Cabbage some “Imagicillin” and TLC. Then he asked for help from the crowd.

The crowd yelled, “Push!”

Then, Mother Cabbage gave birth.

“I was pretty emotional honestly, seeing a new baby born. You don’t really get to see that every day,” said Fleischer.

After the delivery, Nurse Easton took the newborn into the nursery where she received shots before joining her fellow kids in the cabbage patch up for adoption.

If you’ve ever wondered where Cabbage Patch Kids come from- now you know.

You can visit BabyLand for free.

It’s about three hours away from Augusta.

Nurses say Mother Cabbage usually gives birth at least once an hour.

