Local nutritionist shares how to start healthy habits

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to Wallet Hub’s research , Augusta has the third highest obesity rate out of all cities in the country, which means staying healthy and fit is more important than ever.

We talked to a nutritionist at Augusta University about how to start healthy habits early.

Kids are keeping active this summer at the Family Y, but staying active is half of the battle.

“Nutrition is really important for the growth of the brain and the growth of their body proper function,” said Bryn Hamilton, LD Bariatric Program Coordinator.

Kids model what they see. So, working together as a family to get healthy is key.

“It’s not just the kid’s responsibility; 12- and 13-year-olds are not grocery shopping for food. It begins with a family concern or issue you have to have everybody on the same page,” said Hamilton.

Over the years, one of the big changes they’ve noticed is the swap for eating out instead of cooking at home.

“They don’t cook, they don’t know to cook, and I think that is a little bit of a lost art in families these days,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton acknowledges we all want to eat what we want, but being healthy is a process, and it includes putting good food in your body but also staying active.

Tanesha Sharp, Executive Director of Richmond County Primetime, said: “The Y focuses on physical activities, and this summer, our kids in summer camps are really getting a good dose of physical activity and nutrition education.”

While kids at the YMCA may spend four hours of their time doing physical activities, Hamilton says even 30 minutes of physical activity every day is the goal.

“Something just as simple as walking, it doesn’t have to be 30 mins at a time. It can be 10 minutes in the morning, 10 minutes in the afternoon, 10 minutes in the evening,” said Hamilton.

It could be ten minutes a day that adds up to minutes, even years, in your life.

Augusta is also tied for fourth for the highest number of adults with high blood pressure, and our ranking is moving in the wrong direction. Seven years ago, we ranked 19 for most obese, now we are at three.

