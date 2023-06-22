Submit Photos/Videos
Joye in Aiken Jazz camp returns, and so do the accomplished mentors

By Maria Sellers
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Joye in Aiken’s jazz camp is back, and so are the prestigious guests who serve as mentors for their campers.

These local students are not just playing music, they’re learning it from some of the world’s best.

“Every other year, Juilliard sends students and faculty and alumni to Aiken to perform for the public, but also to conduct outreach for Aiken County students,” said Janice Jennings, the Executive Director of Joye! in Aiken.

Included in those Juilliard alumnae and mentors is Bryan Carter, a Tony Award-winning musician.

“Mentoring the students is super important because that’s how this music jazz music is communicated,” said Carter.

He’s been mentoring students at the camp for three years.

“We have this saying called each one teaches one, meaning I’ve learned something from someone else. So it’s my responsibility to pass that on to the next generation,” said Carter.

He told us what he is passing on to the next generation.

“What we’re teaching is how to converse with one another, and how to listen with an open mind and an open heart,” said Carter.

He isn’t just teaching here, he said he is also learning from the students.

It’s why he continues to come back and mentor.

“The students are so attentive and so inspiring. And really, the faculty and the camp directors, and everyone here in Aiken has created an environment that’s so comfortable, to learn, to teach, to play, to make music,” said Carter.

Sandra Field, the President of the Board of Trustees for Joye in Aiken, said creating that environment is part of the mission of Joye in Aiken who is making it all possible.

“We want to bring the best in performing arts to the area we also want to provide access and create a sense of high-level cultural climate,” said Field.

It’s access that Jennings says these students wouldn’t find anywhere else.

“I think they look at it as a once-in-a-lifetime kind of opportunity, which it is, especially in a small town like ours,” said Jennings.

It’s an opportunity Carter said he is happy to provide to the next generation.

“It’s so important that we invest in the arts invest arts education in young people,” said Carter.

Joye in Aiken is hosting a concert for the campers to showcase what they have learned on Sunday at the Etherredge Center main stage.

