Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

ATV accident kills 15-year-old boy from Jackson

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.(Source: MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a Jackson teenager following an all-terrain vehicle accident.

Kurtis Phillips, 15, died after the accident, according to authorities.

The accident happened Wednesday shortly after 5 p.m. on Bluff Landing Road in Jackson.

The teenager was riding a Honda ATV when he lost control, left the right side of the road and struck a tree, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

MORE | From raffles to fashion, support flows for Walmart shooting victim

Emergency medical crews took the teenager to Augusta University Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The teenager will be autopsied in Newberry.

Ables’ office is continuing with the investigation.

MORE | Man arrested in DUI crash that killed Hephzibah woman

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Cooper Dickert is now home after a year in the hospital.
After a year in the hospital, baby comes home for the first time
From left: Ike Lang, Vinston Jameer Moultrie, Kenneth Maurice Williams
3 murder suspects arrested in 2 separate Augusta killings
Alvin George Percival, 68.
Man arrested in DUI crash that killed Hephzibah woman
Sandra Dales, Augustan sentenced for killing her husband
Augustan sentenced for killing husband, burying body in yard
Rigoberto Fortin Padilla
21-year-old murder suspect arrested 3 months after Augusta shooting

Latest News

2 charged after murder suspect stabbed at Richmond County jail
Mail delivery vehicles
Teenager arrested in Augusta robbery of mail carrier
Nurse Easton prepares to deliver a baby
One-Tank Trip: Find out where Cabbage Patch Kids come from
From left: Evan Smith, Kendrick Green
2 charged after murder suspect stabbed at Richmond County jail