ATV accident kills 15-year-old boy from Jackson

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a Jackson teenager following an all-terrain vehicle accident.

Kurtis Phillips, 15, died after the accident, according to authorities.

The accident happened Wednesday shortly after 5 p.m. on Bluff Landing Road in Jackson.

The teenager was riding a Honda ATV when he lost control, left the right side of the road and struck a tree, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Emergency medical crews took the teenager to Augusta University Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The teenager will be autopsied in Newberry.

Ables’ office is continuing with the investigation.

